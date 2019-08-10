B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Holdings Lowered by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 310,938 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.22% of B2Gold worth $6,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $22,849,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $7,056,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in B2Gold by 1,495.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,207,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,500 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $6,611,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in B2Gold by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,986,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,700 shares in the last quarter.

BTG stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 9,547,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,929,624. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $4.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $267.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.40 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTG. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

