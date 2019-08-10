Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) Major Shareholder Steel Partners Holdings L.P. Sells 51,324 Shares

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) major shareholder Steel Partners Holdings L.P. sold 51,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $188,359.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 2nd, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. sold 52,339 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $195,224.47.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. sold 16,265 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $59,692.55.

On Monday, July 29th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. sold 14,616 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $54,225.36.

On Thursday, July 25th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. sold 118,111 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $441,735.14.

BW stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $17.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $231.90 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,034,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 52,579 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40,364 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 28,434 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 16.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,000,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 423,917 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 183.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58,409 shares during the period.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

