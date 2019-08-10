Bancorp of New Jersey (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Bancorp of New Jersey (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.53 million during the quarter.

Shares of Bancorp of New Jersey stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,067. Bancorp of New Jersey has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bancorp of New Jersey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

About Bancorp of New Jersey

Bancorp Of New Jersey, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Bank of New Jersey that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest checking, passbook savings, and money market accounts; and time deposits, such as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

