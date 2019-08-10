Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 2.5% of Perpetual Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $15,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 188.4% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 167.2% during the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.33. The company had a trading volume of 52,602,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,743,008. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.24. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $263.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.02.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

