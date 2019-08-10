Bank of America Reaffirms Buy Rating for Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $66.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $72.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Nomura upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.40.

NASDAQ:NCLH traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.66. 3,565,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190,592. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.99. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $39.36 and a 12 month high of $59.71.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 22,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,210,609.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,146,373.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 3,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total value of $173,912.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,658,271.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,442,698. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 721.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

