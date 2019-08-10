Bank of America Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

Bank of America reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00.

EPC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Shares of EPC stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,954. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.83. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $59.16.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 12.23% and a negative net margin of 17.40%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, Director James C. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,101.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 33,300 shares of company stock worth $1,079,832 in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 1,539.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 24.2% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 15.0% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.