Bank of America Reiterates Neutral Rating for Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $136.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $130.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $131.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.38.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Shares of AZPN traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,954. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.29. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $74.84 and a 52-week high of $142.15.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $195.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.71 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 60.30%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,882,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 32.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,582,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,010,000 after acquiring an additional 386,376 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,156,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,684,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,722,000. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

See Also: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.