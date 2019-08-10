Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Receives $82.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.50.

BNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “average” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

NYSE BNS traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $52.32. 554,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,133. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $48.34 and a 52-week high of $60.60.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 48.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,627,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,917,754,000 after acquiring an additional 168,037 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,880,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,377,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102,714 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,039,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,263 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at about $680,426,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.5% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 8,031,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,312,000 after acquiring an additional 192,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

