Barclays Increases LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $63.00

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LYFT. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LYFT in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities raised LYFT from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LYFT in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on LYFT in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on LYFT in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.96.

Shares of LYFT stock traded down $2.98 on Thursday, hitting $59.12. The company had a trading volume of 8,421,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,244. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.00. LYFT has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $88.60.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.98. The company had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.64 million. LYFT’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LYFT will post -11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in LYFT during the first quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LYFT during the second quarter worth $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LYFT during the second quarter worth $37,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in LYFT by 500.0% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LYFT during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

