Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Barclays have underperformed the industry over the past six months. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Its second-quarter 2019 results were hurt by a decline in revenues and higher operating expenses. Given the company's restructuring and business simplification efforts, its operating efficiency is expected to continue improving. Also, it is expected to achieve the targeted profitability ratios, given the success of its cost-saving efforts. However, continuous pressure on revenue growth remains a major concern for the near term. Also, uncertainty related to Brexit and slowdown in global economy is expected to have an adverse impact on its financials. Further, legal provisions for past business misconducts are likely to hurt bottom-line growth to some extent.”

Separately, Bank of America cut Barclays from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.

NYSE:BCS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.94. 2,453,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403,192. Barclays has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Barclays had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,443,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,904,000 after buying an additional 980,953 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,271,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,169,000 after buying an additional 888,209 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 448.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 658,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after buying an additional 538,043 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 801,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after buying an additional 489,623 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,653,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,227,000 after buying an additional 476,187 shares during the period. 2.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

