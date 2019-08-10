Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Shares Gap Down to $7.17

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.34, but opened at $7.17. Barclays shares last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 2,478,119 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BCS shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Barclays has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 5.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Barclays by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Barclays by 38.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Barclays by 13.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Barclays by 8.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Barclays by 3.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 78,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

