Barclays Raises Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $70.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Shake Shack from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Shake Shack to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $88.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.10. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $90.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.94.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $152.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.77 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 75,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $4,470,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,032 shares in the company, valued at $61,517.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tara Comonte sold 9,500 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $804,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,022,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,169,668 shares of company stock worth $80,157,825 in the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter worth about $80,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

