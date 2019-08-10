Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Triodos Investment Management BV

Triodos Investment Management BV lessened its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Baxter International comprises 3.7% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $15,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Chemical Bank raised its position in Baxter International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 14,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Baxter International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,205,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,362,000 after buying an additional 17,633 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAX shares. Cowen set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

In related news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $47,712.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,990.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $103,237.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,779 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,645.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,001,913 shares of company stock worth $382,000,950. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,801,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,705. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $86.68.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.