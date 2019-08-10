Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €90.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BAYN. Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bayer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €80.57 ($93.68).

Bayer has a 1-year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 1-year high of €123.82 ($143.98). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €58.70.

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

