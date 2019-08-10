Beach Energy (ASX:BPT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Beach Energy Ltd (ASX:BPT)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $1.86. Beach Energy shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 13,242,016 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.63.

Get Beach Energy alerts:

In other Beach Energy news, insider Matthew Kay 401,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th.

Beach Energy Company Profile (ASX:BPT)

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company has operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, oil and gas production from five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It has interests in approximately 450 exploration and production tenements.

Featured Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.