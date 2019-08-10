Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.1-7.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.20 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BECN. BidaskClub downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stephens set a $37.00 target price on Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.87.

BECN stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.47. The company had a trading volume of 908,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,557. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.32). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO C Eric Swank sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $200,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Frost bought 11,754 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.17 per share, for a total transaction of $401,634.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,288.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

