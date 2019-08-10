Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BYSI. Maxim Group lowered shares of Beyondspring from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyondspring from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Beyondspring in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Beyondspring alerts:

Shares of Beyondspring stock opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $369.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.37. Beyondspring has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.84.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.31. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beyondspring will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Beyondspring in the second quarter valued at about $528,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Beyondspring in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Beyondspring in the second quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Beyondspring in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Beyondspring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Beyondspring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyondspring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.