BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $73.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.57 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.67. 99,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,911. BG Staffing has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $29.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BG Staffing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in BG Staffing by 1,326.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BG Staffing by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in BG Staffing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BG Staffing by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in BG Staffing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000.

BG Staffing Company Profile

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, legal, and related support personnel.

