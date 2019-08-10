BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BHP Billiton Plc is engaged in production of minerals which includes iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium as well as oil, gas and energy coal. BHP Billiton Plc is based in Collins Street, Melbourne Victoria. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BBL. Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BHP Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

BBL traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $43.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,401,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,762. The stock has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $38.04 and a 1 year high of $51.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 877 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in BHP Group by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

