BidaskClub Downgrades Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) to Sell

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, CJS Securities raised shares of Powell Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

NASDAQ:POWL traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,585. Powell Industries has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Powell Industries had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Powell Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 956,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 447.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

