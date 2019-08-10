BidaskClub Lowers Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OLLI. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.38.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $80.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.73. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $59.72 and a one year high of $103.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $324.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.24 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 8,525 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $812,432.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,555.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omar Segura sold 10,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $874,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.