BidaskClub Lowers Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

RPD has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Northland Securities set a $75.00 price target on Rapid7 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nomura assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rapid7 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.24.

Shares of RPD stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.06. 307,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,925. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 1.18. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $66.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $78.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.14 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 39.52% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Mcadam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $525,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $1,104,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,037 shares of company stock worth $6,353,947. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 8.3% in the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

