BidaskClub Lowers Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SIMO. Morgan Stanley lowered Silicon Motion Technology from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Silicon Motion Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.58.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $61.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.71.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 19.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 651.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 74,708 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 64,762 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,488 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 197,182 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after purchasing an additional 29,656 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,480 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. 69.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

