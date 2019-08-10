BidaskClub Upgrades WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to “Sell”

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson set a $209.00 target price on shares of WD-40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th.

Shares of WDFC stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $185.50. 64,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,655. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $149.38 and a 12 month high of $187.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.90.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 40.12%. The company had revenue of $114.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. WD-40’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

