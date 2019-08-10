BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Up 5.8%

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) shot up 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.94 and last traded at $2.94, 982,281 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,487,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BCRX. BidaskClub downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.43.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 260.79% and a negative net margin of 1,091.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. Research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Thomas R. Staab II sold 11,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $91,767.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas R. Staab II sold 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $74,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,183.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $316,505 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 921.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 297.3% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 32,618 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.