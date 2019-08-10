BioTime (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Announces Earnings Results

BioTime (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 million.

Shares of BTX stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.92. 702,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,479. BioTime has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $2.81.

In other BioTime news, major shareholder Biotime Inc sold 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,424,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,848,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioTime during the second quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of BioTime by 515.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 21,080 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioTime by 30.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioTime by 80.0% during the second quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioTime by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 54,312 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on BioTime in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of BioTime in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

BioTime, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

