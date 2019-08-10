BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Shares of BTAI stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $8.46. 14,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,908. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61. The stock has a market cap of $132.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 3.02. BioXcel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. Creative Planning acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $302,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 979,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

