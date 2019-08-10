Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BITA. ValuEngine cut shares of Bitauto from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bitauto from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bitauto from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Bitauto from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Bitauto during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,942,000. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in Bitauto by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 728,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after acquiring an additional 375,132 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bitauto during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,222,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Bitauto by 595.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 224,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 191,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bitauto by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 435,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 107,326 shares in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BITA stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.43. The company had a trading volume of 299,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,879. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.06. Bitauto has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $25.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The information services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.34 million. Bitauto had a positive return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bitauto will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

