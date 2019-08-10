Bitcoin Green Price Hits $0.61 on Major Exchanges (BITG)

Bitcoin Green (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Green has traded 35.7% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Green coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00008667 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Bitcoin Green has a market capitalization of $5.18 million and $70,310.00 worth of Bitcoin Green was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00007706 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00023442 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00011684 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $226.20 or 0.01991322 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Green Profile

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Bitcoin Green’s total supply is 8,471,793 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Green is www.savebitcoin.io. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Green is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Green’s official Twitter account is @btc_green.

Bitcoin Green Coin Trading

Bitcoin Green can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Green directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Green should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Green using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

