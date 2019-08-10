Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Hits $141.43 on Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for approximately $141.43 or 0.01248311 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, DragonEX, Binance and Koinex. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $2.53 billion and approximately $335.02 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00261079 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008830 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00020418 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00093294 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000463 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 17,854,986 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Cobinhood, Trade Satoshi, FCoin, Gate.io, CoinEx, Bit-Z, Koinex, OKEx, Binance, WazirX, Coinsquare, Bittrex, Coinsuper, OTCBTC, Korbit, Coinbit, BX Thailand, Bithumb, DragonEX, Bitfinex, Kucoin, HitBTC, SouthXchange, Bibox, Indodax, CoinBene, Bitbns, BigONE, Hotbit, Huobi, Upbit, Poloniex, ZB.COM, Bitrue, YoBit, MBAex, Bitkub, Altcoin Trader, CoinZest and Kraken. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

