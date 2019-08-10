BitTube Market Capitalization Achieves $2.59 Million (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 10th. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex and TradeOgre. BitTube has a market cap of $2.59 million and $29,428.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitTube has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.39 or 0.00802168 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005896 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004444 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000355 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 148,177,181 coins and its circulating supply is 146,397,181 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin.

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, TradeOgre and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

