BitWhite Reaches Market Capitalization of $57,513.00 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 10th. One BitWhite coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and BitFlip. BitWhite has a total market capitalization of $57,513.00 and approximately $24,891.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitWhite has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00034486 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000489 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitWhite Coin Trading

BitWhite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and BitFlip. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

