Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Director Joyce Nelson Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Director Joyce Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $88,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,959.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $93.30 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.23 and a 12-month high of $105.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.75.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.37. Blackbaud had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $226.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Blackbaud by 70.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Blackbaud by 54.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Blackbaud by 2,407.5% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Blackbaud to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackbaud has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

