Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised Bloomin’ Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloomin’ Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 105.54% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,509 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 24,980 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 806,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,427,000 after buying an additional 38,949 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

