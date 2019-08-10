Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Updates Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.29–0.2 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $142.5-149.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $136.68 million.Blucora also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.84-2.04 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Blucora from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Blucora currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.67.

BCOR traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.37. 390,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Blucora has a one year low of $22.93 and a one year high of $41.35.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $193.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.26 million. Blucora had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blucora news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 54,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $1,718,097.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,002 shares in the company, valued at $23,847,573.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Clendening sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $292,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 721,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,081,172.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,914 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,887. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

