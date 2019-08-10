BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. BlueLinx had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 606.34%. The firm had revenue of $706.45 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BXC traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.23. 210,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,075. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.28. BlueLinx has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $42.72.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on BXC shares. B. Riley started coverage on BlueLinx in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded BlueLinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. bought 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $43,431.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the second quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 398.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the second quarter worth $4,029,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 28.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.