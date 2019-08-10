BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BMC Stock Holdings Inc provides diversified building products and services to professional builders and contractors primarily in the residential housing market. The Company’s portfolio of products and services spans building materials includes millwork and structural component manufacturing capabilities, consultative showrooms and design centers, value-added installation management and eBusiness platform. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Stock Building Supply Holdings, is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised BMC Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks set a $25.00 price objective on BMC Stock and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on BMC Stock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price objective on BMC Stock and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised BMC Stock from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BMC Stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.08.

Shares of BMCH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,272. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. BMC Stock has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $25.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.59.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $946.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BMC Stock will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lisa M. Hamblet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMCH. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BMC Stock in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in BMC Stock by 8.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BMC Stock in the first quarter valued at $300,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in BMC Stock by 110.1% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 37,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in BMC Stock by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

