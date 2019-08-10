BMO Capital Markets Boosts Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Price Target to C$14.00

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TSE:CUF.UN traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$12.37. 411,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,252. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.52. Cominar REIT has a 12 month low of C$10.41 and a 12 month high of C$12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of -11.38.

Cominar REIT Company Profile

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

