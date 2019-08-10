BMO Capital Markets Raises Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target to C$21.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Westshore Terminals Investment stock opened at C$21.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.88. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12-month low of C$17.64 and a 12-month high of C$27.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$21.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Westshore Terminals Investment’s payout ratio is 33.79%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partner interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from five mines in British Columbia and one mine in Alberta, as well as from three mines in the north-western United States.

