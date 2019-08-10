BNP Paribas’ (BNP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.40 ($64.42) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €51.96 ($60.42).

Shares of BNP stock opened at €40.21 ($46.75) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €42.03. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($80.43).

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

