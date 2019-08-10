BNP Paribas’ (BNP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.40 ($64.42) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €51.96 ($60.42).

Shares of BNP stock opened at €40.21 ($46.75) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €42.03. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($80.43).

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Analyst Recommendations for BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.