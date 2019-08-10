BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €54.20 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €54.20 ($63.02) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €51.96 ($60.42).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP stock traded down €0.54 ($0.63) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €40.21 ($46.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,683,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €42.03. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($80.43).

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.