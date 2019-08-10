Bob’s Repair Hits Market Capitalization of $330,187.00 (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Bob’s Repair has a total market cap of $330,187.00 and $341,805.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including $18.94, $20.33, $24.43 and $10.39.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.79 or 0.04386167 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00044148 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001086 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001006 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Bob’s Repair

Bob’s Repair (BOB) is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair. Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com.

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

Bob’s Repair can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $33.94, $51.55, $10.39, $7.50, $5.60, $32.15, $24.68, $18.94, $20.33, $50.98 and $13.77. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bob’s Repair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bob’s Repair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

