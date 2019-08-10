Bodycote’s (BOY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bodycote (LON:BOY) in a research report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 845 ($11.04) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 995 ($13.00) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 840 ($10.98) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bodycote currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 874.23 ($11.42).

Get Bodycote alerts:

LON:BOY opened at GBX 687.50 ($8.98) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 774.85. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82. Bodycote has a twelve month low of GBX 673 ($8.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,029 ($13.45).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Bodycote’s payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.