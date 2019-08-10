Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) EVP Dean Michael Brown Sells 3,947 Shares of Stock

Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 3,947 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $118,054.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,196 shares in the company, valued at $873,252.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BCC stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. Boise Cascade Co has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $47.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.13.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Boise Cascade had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boise Cascade Co will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BCC shares. ValuEngine raised Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

