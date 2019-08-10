Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Holdings Decreased by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAH. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 74,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $4,990,806.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Horacio Rozanski sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $2,131,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,788 shares of company stock valued at $13,624,612 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAH. Citigroup lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

NYSE BAH traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $72.41. The stock had a trading volume of 666,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,437. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $43.24 and a 1 year high of $72.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.44% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

