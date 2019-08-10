Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.46. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at $17.31, with a volume of 19,893 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.41, a current ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68. The firm has a market cap of $377.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 297.41%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Jeske sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.57, for a total transaction of C$87,868.00.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN)

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

