Bounty0x (BNTY) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $11,495.00

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Bounty0x token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Radar Relay, IDEX and Gate.io. Bounty0x has a market cap of $647,775.00 and $11,495.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bounty0x alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00259372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.97 or 0.01254953 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00020472 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00094108 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Bounty0x Token Profile

Bounty0x was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io.

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

Bounty0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Radar Relay, Bit-Z, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bounty0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounty0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.