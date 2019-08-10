Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Downgraded by OTR Global

OTR Global downgraded shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) to a positive rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Brinker International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a sector weight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brinker International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brinker International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.81.

NYSE EAT opened at $39.94 on Wednesday. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Brinker International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Brinker International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after buying an additional 33,605 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

