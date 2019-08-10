British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) Shares Bought by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. British American Tobacco accounts for approximately 1.4% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in British American Tobacco by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,050,000 after acquiring an additional 23,501 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at $222,000. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of British American Tobacco from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of BTI traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.03. 907,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86. British American Tobacco PLC has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $54.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.77.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

