Brokerages Anticipate Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) to announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Avrobio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the lowest is ($0.79). Avrobio reported earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Avrobio will report full year earnings of ($2.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($2.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($2.65). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avrobio.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.09.

AVRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Friday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avrobio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avrobio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

In other Avrobio news, Director Bruce Booth purchased 810,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000,003.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVRO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Avrobio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Avrobio in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Avrobio in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avrobio in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Avrobio by 394.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.24. 282,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,438. The company has a market cap of $464.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.24. Avrobio has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $53.70.

Avrobio

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

